Sunday Sports Headlines

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Cameron Dicker made a 33-yard field goal as time expired and No. 15 Texas survived Kansas’ desperate upset bid 50-48 after the teams exchanged six touchdowns in the fourth quarter. Kansas took a 48-47 lead on Carter Stanley’s 2-point conversion pass to Daylon Charlot with 1:11 to play. Sam Ehlinger then drove the Longhorns into field goal range for Dicker, who calmly drilled the winner.

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Skylar Thompson accounted for two touchdowns and sparked a late game-winning drive as Kansas State beat TCU 24-17 for the Wildcats first win in over a month. With eight minutes to play and the game tied 17-17, Thompson had a 61-yard run during an 11-play, 95-yard drive, capped by his 3-yard touchdown run with 2:45 to play.

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Brock Purdy threw for 378 yards and three touchdowns, freshman Breece Hall ran 75 yards for the first of his two scores and Iowa State took a big lead early in a 34-24 victory against Texas Tech. Purdy had 277 yards and all three of his scoring tosses for a 20-0 lead early in the second quarter. The Cyclones won their third straight game since losing at Baylor in their only other scheduled trip to Texas. The Red Raiders have lost four in a row to Iowa State.

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Jalen Hurts passed for 316 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 75 yards and two more scores and No. 5 Oklahoma cruised to a 52-14 victory over West Virginia. Oklahoma is unbeaten in eight games against West Virginia since the Mountaineers joined the Big 12 Conference in the 2012 season. The Sooners now have won 20 of their last 21 games.

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — University of Oklahoma officials say there were no injuries to riders of the school’s “Sooner Schooner” or the horses that pull it when the miniature covered wagon tipped over during the Oklahoma-West Virginia football game. The wagon pulled by two horses and carrying members of student spirit groups circles the field after Oklahoma scores. It was celebrating a second-quarter touchdown when it rolled onto its side while carrying three people.

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Charlie Brewer completed 13 of 17 passes for 312 yards and a touchdown and ran for another score and No. 18 Baylor beat Oklahoma State 45-27 for its ninth straight victory.

National Headlines

HOUSTON (AP) _ The Houston Astros are going to the World Series for the second time in three seasons after Jose Altuve unloaded a two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth to complete a 6-4 victory over the New York Yankees in Game 6 of the AL Championship Series. The series-winning blast came a half-inning after DJ LeMahieu tied it with a two-run shot off Roberto Osuna. Yuli Gurriel belted a three-run homer in the first inning and Altuve scored three times to help the Astros earn the right to face the Washington Nationals in the World Series.

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) _ Illinois had been 2-5 overall and 0-3 in the Big Ten until James McCourt booted a 39-yard field as time expired to lift Illinois past sixth-ranked Wisconsin, 24-23. Tony Adams picked off a pass by Jack Coan at midfield with 2:33 remaining to spark the comeback. Heisman Trophy contender Jonathan Taylor rushed 28 times for 132 yards and one touchdown for the Badgers, but he also had a fumble in Illinois territory in the fourth quarter to set up a 75-yard TD drive for the Illini.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) _ Top-ranked Alabama was a 35-13 winner against Tennessee, but the Crimson Tide had to finish the game without Heisman Trophy hopeful Tua Tagovailoa because of an ankle injury sustained in the second quarter. Najee Harris wound up running for 105 yards and two touchdowns and grabbing four passes for 48 yards. Alabama was up just 21-13 until backup wide receiver Slade Bolden threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to a wide-open Miller Forristall in the end zone with 4:55 left in the third quarter.

STARKVILLE, Miss. _ Second-ranked LSU coasted to a 36-13 win over Mississippi State as Joe Burrow passed for 327 yards and four touchdowns. Burrows has a team-record 29 TD passes this season after going 25 of 32 for the 7-0 Tigers. LSU managed to score points on every drive of the first half and led 22-7 at the break.

UNDATED _ Third-ranked Clemson coasted to its 22nd consecutive win as Travis Etienne rushed for 192 yards and a score in a 45-10 thumping of Louisville. Fifth-ranked Oklahoma rolled to a 52-14 win against West Virginia as Jalen Hurts accounted for 391 total yards and five scores. Sean Clifford threw three touchdown passes and ran for another score to lead seventh-ranked Penn State to a 28-21 win over No. 16 Michigan.

Saturday Scores

AMERICAN LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

TOP-25 COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Final (3)Clemson 45 Louisville 10

Final (5)Oklahoma 52 West Virginia 14

Final (23)Iowa 26 Purdue 20

Final Illinois 24 (6)Wisconsin 23

Final (11)Auburn 51 Arkansas 10

Final (9)Florida 38 South Carolina 27

Final (19)SMU 45 Temple 21

Final (21)Cincinnati 24 Tulsa 13

Final (20)Minnesota 42 Rutgers 7

Final (12)Oregon 35 (25)Washington 31

Final (2)LSU 36 Mississippi St. 13

Final (24)Appalachian St. 52 Louisiana-Monroe 7

Final (18)Baylor 45 Oklahoma St. 27

Final Vanderbilt 21 (22)Missouri 14

Final (13)Utah 21 (17)Arizona St. 3

Final (10)Georgia 21 Kentucky 0

Final (15)Texas 50 Kansas 48

Final (7)Penn St. 28 (16)Michigan 21

Final (1)Alabama 35 Tennessee 13

Final BYU 28 (14)Boise St. 25