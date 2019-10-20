Sheriff: 3 dead in Kansas head-on crash

RENO COUNTY — Three people died in an accident just after 11:30a.m. Sunday in Reno County

The crash involved two pickups that collided head-on in the 3400 Block of South Yoder Road, according the Reno County Sheriff’s Department.

Firefighters with the Hutchinson Fire Department had to extricate all three victims due the extensive damage to the vehicles.

Kansas Highway Patrol chart team responded to the scene for the accident diagram.

The sheriff’s department has not released the names of the deceased. The accident remains under investigation.