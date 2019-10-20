Police: Kansas felon fired shotgun near police investigation

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas felon on new charges after a Friday arrest.

Just before 12:30 p.m., police were conducting follow-up at a residence in the 4400 block of East Boston, stemming from the earlier shooting on East Bayley, according officer Charley Davidson.

While investigating, the officers observed 22-year-old Antonio Johnson fire a shot into the air from a shotgun. There was no damage and no injuries.

The officers quickly arrested Johnson without further incident and recovered the shotgun, according to Davidson. No shots were fired towards officers. Johnson was not involved an an earlier fatal shooting on East Bayley, according to Davidson.

Johnson is being held on requested charges that include criminal discharge of a firearm, felon in possession of a firearm and an outstanding warrant.