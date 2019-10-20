Monday on 1590 KVGB and 97.7 FM, “The Talk of the Town”

12A-5A Coast to Coast with George Noory
5A-6A America in the Morning
6A-7A “This Morning, America’s First News,” with Gordon Deal
7A-9A Early Morning Show with Dakota Tucker – News – Sports –Obits, Entertainment
8:30-9A “Ask the Expert Show” hosted by Dakota Tucker. Guests include Dr. Douglas Ayre with Eye Care of Great Bend and Larned.
9A-10A Trading Post with Dakota Tucker
10A-11A “Agri-Talk” with Chip Flory
11A-11:30 “Pages in Time” hosted by former KVGB News Director Jack Hartle and the late Bob Parrish and Jigg Schultz. “Great Indian Raid – Part 1”.
11:30-12P “Cougar Pause” hosted by Steve Webster. Guests include Kerri Bruntz and Joanna Lockwood with the Barton Community College Phi-Theta Kappa Organization who will talk about the upcoming Silent Auction to benefit Camp Hope, t-shirt sales and the Thirty-one fundraiser.
12P-12:25 KVGB Noon Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info.
12:25-1P “Sports Day” with Steve Webster @ Cole Reif
1P-4P Dave Ramsey Show
4P-5P Agri-Talk After the Bell
5P-6P KVGB 5pm Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info
6P-8P ESPN Radio – “Spain & Company”
8P-MID ESPN Radio – “Freddie & Fitzsimmons”