Lady Panthers go 2-2 at WAC

The Great Bend Lady Panthers went 2-2 Saturday at the Western Athletic Conference Tournament in Garden City.

Great Bend opened the tournament with straight set victories over Hays and Dodge City to extend their winning streak to 15-straight matches.

That set up a showdown with 4th ranked Garden City who had beaten the Lady Panthers in three hard sets back in early September. It was all Garden in the rematch as the Lady Buffs prevailed 25-19, 25-16. Great Bend then dropped their final match of the Tournament 2-1 to Liberal.

Great Bend wraps up the regular season with a record of 27-6. They will await the 5A Sub-State pairings that will be announced on Monday.

Western Athletic Conference Volleyball

Great Bend beat Hays 25-23, 25-16

Great Bend beat Dodge City 25-23, 25-15

Garden City beat Great Bend 25-19, 25-16

Liberal beat Great Bend 15-25, 25-17, 20-25