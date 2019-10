STAFFORD COUNTY — One person was injured in an accident just before 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Stafford County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1997 Honda motorcycle driven by Dennis Dreiling, 56, Lake City, was southbound on U.S. 281 at 150th Street and struck a deer.

Dreiling was transported to the hospital in Great Bend. He was wearing a helmet, according to the KHP.