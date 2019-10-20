Barton to host free Cyber Security Awareness presentation

Story by Joe Vinduska

It is important for people to protect themselves from online threats and Barton is offering three Cyber Security Awareness presentations at no cost to provide tips on what to do, what not to do and how to recognize malicious online content. The sessions are from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the Fine Arts Building in room F-30. The sessions are as follows; Oct. 24 is for the general public, Oct. 28 is for Spanish speakers and Oct. 29 is for business owners.

Coordinator of Workforce Training Projects & Events Krystall Barnes said being aware of different types of cybercrime is very important and her division wanted to do something to help educate the public.

“Participants will learn how to identify threats to their desktop computers, iPads and cell phones from online cyber-criminals,” she said. “There will be some emphasis on ‘phishing,’ which involves sending fraudulent emails from supposedly reputable companies, in order to encourage individuals to reveal personal information such as passwords and credit card numbers. These sessions will equip individuals with the tools needed to ensure their safety and security online.”

For more information, contact Barnes at (620) 792-9332 or barnesk@bartonccc.edu