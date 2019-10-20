Barton loses at Seward County

bartonsports.com

It may have been “Pink Night” at The Greenhouse but the Barton Community College volleyball team was left a little black and blue Saturday night in Liberal as the 3rd ranked Saints of Seward County Community College rolled to a straight set win 25-14, 25-13, and 25-16.

Despite the loss Barton remains in third place by three matches at 8-3 and 18-11 with Seward County holding a match lead atop the standings improving to 12-1 and 22-2 on the year.

Barton’s next action kicks off a weeklong three-match homestand, beginning with their own “Dig Pink Night” on Monday’s 6:30 p.m. first serve against fourth place Butler Community College followed by Wednesday’s hosting of second place Colby and Monday’s, October 28, match against current fifth place Hutchinson.