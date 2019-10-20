Barton County Open Houses (10/20)

Presented by the Great Plains Association of Realtors

Sunday, October 20th



401 Pembroke Ln., Ellinwood

Price: $155,000

1:30P-3:00P

Coldwell Banker

CLICK FOR DETAILS

460 W 3rd St, Hoisington

Price: $154,900

1:00P-2:30P

Mpire Realty

CLICK FOR DETAILS



115 Pembroke Pl., Ellinwood

Price: $142,000

1:30P-3:00P

Coldwell Banker

CLICK FOR DETAILS



300 N Wilhelm Ave., Ellinwood

Price: $139,900

1:30P-3:00P

Coldwell Banker

CLICK FOR DETAILS



400 E 3rd St., Ellinwood

Price: $114,900

1:30P-3:00P

Coldwell Banker

CLICK FOR DETAILS



2333 Lincoln St., Great Bend

Price: $109,900

1:00P-3:00P

Keller Real Estate

CLICK FOR DETAILS



306 N Main St., Ellinwood

Price: $92,500

1:30P-3:00P

Coldwell Banker

CLICK FOR DETAILS



221 E 4th St., Hoisington

Price: $89,900

1:00P-3:00P

Keller Real Estate

CLICK FOR DETAILS



117 S. Kennedy Ave., Ellinwood

Price: $79,900

1:30P-3:00P

Coldwell Banker

CLICK FOR DETAILS



515 S. Kennedy Ave., Ellinwood

Price: $79,900

1:30P-3:00P

Coldwell Banker

CLICK FOR DETAILS



300 E. 4th St., Ellinwood

Price: $54,900

1:30P-3:00P

Coldwell Banker

CLICK FOR DETAILS

More Great Listings from your Local Realtors!