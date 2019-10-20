Great Bend Post

Great Bend News, Opinion, Video

Barton County Open Houses (10/20)

by

Presented by the Great Plains Association of Realtors

Sunday, October 20th

 


401 Pembroke Ln., Ellinwood
Price: $155,000
1:30P-3:00P
Coldwell Banker
CLICK FOR DETAILS

460 W 3rd St, Hoisington
Price: $154,900
1:00P-2:30P
Mpire Realty
CLICK FOR DETAILS


115 Pembroke Pl., Ellinwood
Price: $142,000
1:30P-3:00P
Coldwell Banker
CLICK FOR DETAILS


300 N Wilhelm Ave., Ellinwood
Price: $139,900
1:30P-3:00P
Coldwell Banker
CLICK FOR DETAILS


400 E 3rd St., Ellinwood
Price: $114,900
1:30P-3:00P
Coldwell Banker
CLICK FOR DETAILS


2333 Lincoln St., Great Bend
Price: $109,900
1:00P-3:00P
Keller Real Estate
CLICK FOR DETAILS


306 N Main St., Ellinwood
Price: $92,500
1:30P-3:00P
Coldwell Banker
CLICK FOR DETAILS


221 E 4th St., Hoisington
Price: $89,900
1:00P-3:00P
Keller Real Estate
CLICK FOR DETAILS


117 S. Kennedy Ave., Ellinwood
Price: $79,900
1:30P-3:00P
Coldwell Banker
CLICK FOR DETAILS


515 S. Kennedy Ave., Ellinwood
Price: $79,900
1:30P-3:00P
Coldwell Banker
CLICK FOR DETAILS


300 E. 4th St., Ellinwood
Price: $54,900
1:30P-3:00P
Coldwell Banker
CLICK FOR DETAILS

 

 

More Great Listings from your Local Realtors!