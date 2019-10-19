Two adults and two juveniles arrested on drug charges

An investigation that began at Great Bend Middle School Thursday, resulted in two adults and two juveniles being arrested on drug charges.

According to the Great Bend Police Department, Officers were called to GBMS Thursday at 12:30 p.m. in regards to a narcotics violation and a child in need of care case. Illegal narcotics were located at the scene and a juvenile was taken into custody. K9 Officer Menta was also brought in to search other areas areas of the school.

As a result of the investigation, a search warrant was obtained for a home at 1227 281 bypass in Great Bend where marijuana and items of drug paraphernalia were located and seized.

Arrested at the scene was 40-year old David Lloyd Smith and 37-year old Katie Maxine Smith who were transported to the Barton County Detention Center. They were charged with possession of hallucinogenic

drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, endangering a child and child in need of care.

Another juvenile was taken into custody and turned over to Juvenile Services.

The investigation is ongoing and the case has been sent to the Barton County Attorneys Office for review. Anyone with any information in reference to this case are urged to contact the Great Bend Police Department at 620-793-4120 or Crime Stoppers at 620-792-1300.