Sheriff: Woman injured after crash with farm animals on Kan. road

RENO COUNTY— Animals on a highway led to an accident just before 4a.m. Saturday in Reno County.

The sheriff’s department reported there were 8 sheep, 2 donkeys, 2 horses and a cow in the area of Kansas 96 Highway and Mills Road.

While a deputy was attempting to get the animals off the road, they ran south on K96 where a northbound vehicle driven by 55-year-old Treaza Sovine struck a horse.

Sovine complained that her left arm hurt, she had several cuts and was covered with glass, according to the sheriff’s department. EMS treated her at the scene of the crash.

She was wearing a seat belt, according to the sheriff’s department.