Saturday Sports Headlines

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) _ A person familiar with the situation tells The Associated Press that Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes escaped significant damage to ligaments when he dislocated his right kneecap against Denver and could be back in 4-6 weeks. The reigning league MVP was hurt during the Chiefs’ 30-6 win in Denver on Thursday night while sneaking for a first down on fourth-and-short deep in Broncos territory. Everyone jumped up from the pile but Mahomes, who immediately grabbed for his right knee as trainers rushed onto the field.

DENVER (AP) — The Year of the Backup Quarterback now features Matt Moore, a 35-year-old journeyman who was out of football last year. Moore was thrust into the Chiefs’ lineup when reigning MVP Patrick Mahomes injured his right knee at Denver. The league’s celebration of its 100th season has been marred by the loss of some of its biggest stars. The club of QBs sidelined so far includes Drew Brees, Ben Roethlisberger, Cam Newton, Nick Foles, Josh Allen, Mitchell Trubisky and Sam Darnold.

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Clint Bowyer rolled into Kansas Speedway on Friday with the comfort of knowing he’ll be with Stewart-Haas Racing next season and the uncertainty of whether he’ll be in the playoffs next week. The native Kansan reached a contract extension with SHR to remain in the No. 14 Ford regardless of what happens Sunday, when Bowyer faces postseason elimination. He sits 11th in the 12-driver field with the bottom four drivers eliminated after the race at Kansas Speedway.

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — The No. 47 team from JTG Daugherty Racing was busy putting an engine into a backup car for Ryan Preece after its team transporter caught fire the previous day. The drivers in the hauler were not injured, though the team was unsure what could be salvaged of the cars. Meanwhile, the Xfinity Series entry from Kaulig Racing was scrambling after its own hauler crashed down an embankment. Nobody was hurt in that wreck, either.

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Texas Tech coach Matt Wells and Iowa State’s Matt Campbell might spend a moment thinking about Baylor when their teams meet Saturday. For Wells, a play went against the Red Raiders in an overtime loss to Baylor last weekend. Campbell’s Cyclones also lost in Waco this year after trailing 20-0 before taking the lead — only to lose on a late field goal. The coaches are eager to have their teams finish off games.

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Every time that longtime Kansas State coach Bill Snyder seemed to be leaning toward retirement, it seemed as if TCU coach Gary Patterson’s name would surface as the logical successor for the Wildcats. Things never quite worked out that way, and now Chris Klieman will lead the Wildcats against Patterson’s Horned Frogs on Saturday.

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Christian Eckes won the ARCA Series finale along with its season championship Friday night. The 18-year-old from Greenville, New York, had a 15-point lead on Venturini Motorsports teammate Michael Self heading into the race at Kansas Speedway. Self went to the front early in the race before Eckes, who started from the back after an engine change, methodically reeled him in.

National Headlines

NEW YORK (AP) _ The New York Yankees and Houston Astros will play Game 6 of the American League Championship Series later today. The Yankees extended the series by homering twice and getting six strong innings from winning pitcher James Paxton in a 4-1 decision over the Astros. D.J. LeMahieu hit a leadoff homer and Aaron Hicks added a three-run blast in the first inning off Justin Verlander after Houston took a 1-0 lead on a wild pitch.

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) _ Justin Fields threw for 194 yards and four touchdowns as fourth-ranked Ohio State blasted Northwestern, 52-3 to improve to 7-0 overall and 4-0 in the Big Ten. Fields matched a career high with 22 touchdown passes this season and completed 18 of 23 passes for 194 yards. J.K. Dobbins has 947 yards rushing already this season after gaining 121 more while scoring two touchdowns.

UNDATED (AP) _ Saquon Barkley has been cleared to return to the New York Giants’ lineup for Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals. Last year’s offensive rookie of the year hasn’t played since spraining his right ankle on Sept. 22 at Tampa Bay. The Eagles will be without nine-time Pro Bowl left tackle Jason Peters and several other key players when they visit the Cowboys on Sunday night.

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) _ Matt Every has been suspended for three months for violating the PGA Tour’s conduct policy on drugs of abuse. Every will be eligible to return Jan. 7. He will miss only three tournaments for which he would have been eligible. Every has two victories on the PGA Tour, winning back-to-back at Bay Hill in 2014 and 2015.

Friday Scores

AMERICAN LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Final N-Y Yankees 4 Houston 1

TOP-25 COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Final (4)Ohio St. 52 Northwestern 3

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PRESEASON

Final Washington 112 Philadelphia 93

Final Toronto 123 Brooklyn 107

Final Houston 144 Miami 133

Final New Orleans 117 New York 116

Final San Antonio 104 Memphis 91

Final Golden State 124 L.A. Lakers 103