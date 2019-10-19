Police make arrest, identify Kan. man fatally shot after confrontation

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting that left a man dead and have made an arrest.

Just after 4 a.m. Friday, police responded to a shooting call at a residence in the 4400 block of east Bayley in Wichita, according to officer Charley Davidson. Upon arrival, officers located shell casings and two handguns.

A short time later, 40-year-old Charles Cunningham of Wichita arrived at an area hospital with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced deceased.

The investigation revealed that Cunningham and his 42-year-old brother went to the home on East Bayley in reference to an ongoing dispute. At the residence, Cunningham physically attacked 26-year-old Dalton Patterson and Patterson fired a shot that struck Cunningham, killing him.

Police arrested Patterson on a requested charge of possession of methamphetamine with the intent to sell.

This was not a random incident. The individuals involved knew each other, according to Davidson and investigators have recovered multiple guns and drugs during their investigation.