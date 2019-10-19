Monday Barton County Commission Meeting Agenda

BOARD OF BARTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS Agenda Meeting October 21, 2019 9:00 a.m. Until Close

A. ROAD AND BRIDGE: Exercise Municipal Rollover on Bobcat Track Loaders:

-In 2014, Road and Bridge purchased a T650 T4 Bobcat Track Loader from Bobcat of Salina. That machine has been updated each year under the municipal rollover program. In 2017, Road and Bridge purchased another Bobcat T650 under a municipal contract which qualifies it for the municipal rollover program as well. Darren Williams, County Works Director, suggests that the rollover option be utilized for both Bobcats. The cost to utilize the roll over is $4,550.00 for each machine. Mr. Williams will provide details.

B. RESOLUTION 2019-14: A Resolution Rescinding Resolution 2005-09, A Resolution

Establishing a Policy for Vehicles Impounded by the Barton County Sheriff’s Office,

Adopted March 28, 2005:

-In 2005, the Commission adopted Resolution 2005-09, A Resolution Establishing a Policy for

Vehicles Impounded by the Barton County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Brian Bellendir has since

developed a policy based on Kansas statutes and current operational needs. It is suggested that

the Commission rescind 2005-09 in favor of the Sheriff’s Office policy. Sheriff Bellendir will

present details.

-The Annual Tax Sale will be held at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at the Barton

County Courthouse, 1400 Main, Great Bend, Kansas. Commissioner Kenny Schremmer and

Sheriff Brian Bellendir will conduct the auction. Parcels can be viewed on-line at

www.bartoncounty.org.

The Barton County Local Emergency Planning Committee will have a meeting, Wednesday,

October 23, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at the Barton County Courthouse, Conference Room, 1400 Main

Street, Great Bend, Kansas. It is anticipated that County officials may attend.

B. APPOINTMENTS:

Although subject to change, the following appointments have been scheduled:

OCTOBER 21, 2019

9:30 a.m. or following the close of the Agenda Meeting – District Coroner – Sheriff Brian

Bellendir

9:45 a.m. – Building Repair – Doug Hubbard, Fire District No. 1 Chief

10:00 a.m. – Voice Recorder Maintenance Contracts – Dena Popp, 911 Director

10:15 a.m. – Financial Update – Matt Patzner, Financial Officer

10:30 a.m. – Regular Business Discussion – Phil Hathcock, County Administrator, and Donna

Zimmerman, County Clerk

THE COUNTY EDITION, KVGB-AM – Thursdays at 11:05 a.m. Dena Popp, 911 Director, is

scheduled for October 24, 2019.

