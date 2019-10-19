Friday Statewide Football Scores

Altoona-Midway 36, Marmaton Valley 20

Andale 50, Clearwater 12

Andover Central 31, Andover 13

Arkansas City 13, Valley Center 7

Ashland 57, Rolla 7

Augusta 37, Abilene 14

BV Northwest 33, BV North 28

Basehor-Linwood 39, Atchison 20

Bennington 54, Herington 8

Bolivar, Mo. 52, Fort Scott 0

Bonner Springs 40, Leavenworth 35

Burlington 42, Osawatomie 28

Caney Valley 48, Parsons 34

Canton-Galva 60, Solomon 0

Cedar Vale/Dexter Co-op 56, Oswego 8

Central Heights 32, McLouth 0

Centralia 62, Wabaunsee 0

Centre 56, Rural Vista 0

Chanute 14, Coffeyville 13, OT

Chase County 60, Valley Falls 14

Cheney 55, Wichita Trinity 14

Cherryvale 49, Neodesha 16

Chillicothe, Mo. 35, KC Wyandotte 7

Cimarron 48, Lyons 14

Clifton-Clyde 48, Washington County 0

Colby 28, Scott City 20, 2OT

Columbus 21, Galena 0

Concordia 34, Beloit 24

Conway Springs 41, Chaparral 7

Crest 40, Southern Coffey 16

DeSoto 59, Shawnee Heights 14

Deerfield 72, Fowler 54

Derby 54, Wichita Campus 27

Dodge City 17, Garden City 7

Doniphan West 54, BV Randolph 6

Douglass 32, Fredonia 21

Elkhart 49, Stanton County 8

Ell-Saline 42, Salina Sacred Heart 18

Eureka 33, Belle Plaine 14

Frankfort 24, Axtell 20

Frontenac 55, Baxter Springs 6

Garden Plain 44, Wichita Independent 6

Gardner-Edgerton 56, SM Northwest 14

Girard 14, Iola 12

Goessel 56, Peabody-Burns 8

Golden Plains 68, Cunningham 19

Great Bend 49, Liberal 20

Halstead 49, Smoky Valley 0

Hanover 54, Wetmore 7

Hesston 43, Chapman 32

Hillsboro 72, Bluestem 0

Hoisington 56, Phillipsburg 28

Holcomb 13, Pratt 6

Holton 30, Marysville 8

Hoxie 42, Oberlin-Decatur 20

Hugoton 39, Larned 15

Humboldt 74, Northeast-Arma 6

Hutchinson 44, Salina South 21

Hutchinson Central Christian 62, Stafford 14

Hutchinson Trinity 36, Remington 14

Independence 40, Circle 6

Inman 19, Meade 0

Jackson Heights 36, Jefferson North 8

Jayhawk Linn 20, Erie 16

Jefferson West 29, Wellsville 23

Junction City 34, Topeka Seaman 7

KC Sumner 28, KC Harmon 12

Lakin 18, Sterling 13

Lansing 56, KC Turner 14

Lawrence 35, Olathe North 10

Lawrence Free State 41, SM East 14

Lebo 62, Maranatha/Immaculata (FB) 36

Linn 26, Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 8

Little River 60, St. John 0

Louisburg 49, Ottawa 7

Lyndon 36, Troy 16

Madison/Hamilton Co-op 56, Burlingame 6

Maize South 7, Goddard 0, OT

Manhattan 62, Topeka West 0

Marais des Cygnes Valley 82, Wakefield 34

Maur Hill – Mount Academy 49, Pleasant Ridge 14

McPherson 31, Rose Hill 7

Medicine Lodge 36, Attica/Argonia 16

Mill Valley 24, Blue Valley 20

Minneapolis 34, Hays-TMP-Marian 8

Minneola 42, Ingalls 8

Moscow 51, Pawnee Heights 0

Moundridge 46, Central Plains 0

Mulvane 41, El Dorado 6

Nemaha Central 57, Atchison County 18

Newton 15, Goddard-Eisenhower 13

Nickerson 32, Kingman 0

Norton 36, Ellsworth 14

Norwich 46, Pretty Prairie 0

Oakley 47, La Crosse 34

Olathe East 49, Pittsburg 14

Olathe Northwest 26, SM South 20

Olathe West 14, Olathe South 7

Olpe 48, Marion 6

Onaga 56, Tescott 0

Osborne 48, Northern Valley 0

Oskaloosa 38, West Franklin 16

Otis-Bison 54, Chase 6

Paola 56, Eudora 3

Perry-Lecompton 21, Topeka Hayden 20

Pittsburg Colgan 33, Pleasanton 16

Prairie View 41, Anderson County 0

Pratt Skyline 42, Macksville 22

Riley County 33, Southeast Saline 29

Riverside 55, Horton 0

Riverton 40, Southeast 6

Rock Creek 54, Clay Center 14

Rock Hills 48, Pike Valley 12

Rossville 62, Council Grove 13

Royal Valley 53, Hiawatha 20

Russell 25, Goodland 0

SM West 35, SM North 0

Santa Fe Trail 55, KC Bishop Ward 7

Sedan 50, Burden Central 48

Sedgwick 48, Sublette 8

Silver Lake 57, Osage City 0

Smith Center 41, Republic County 12

South Barber def. Burrton, forfeit

South Central 56, Oxford 6

South Gray 51, Kinsley 6

South Haven 46, Fairfield 0

Southwestern Hts. 22, Ellinwood 0

Spring Hill 7, KC Piper 6

St. Francis 60, Trego 12

St. James Academy 21, Kapaun Mount Carmel 7

St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 54, Lakeside 0

St. Mary’s Academy 30, St. Joseph Christian, Mo. 6

St. Paul 71, Chetopa 0

St. Thomas Aquinas 45, Bishop Miege 32

Stockton 53, Lincoln 8

Sylvan-Lucas 42, Logan/Palco 26

Thunder Ridge 56, Wilson 8

Tonganoxie 55, Baldwin 0

Topeka 27, Emporia 0

Triplains-Brewster 34, Wheatland-Grinnell 26

Udall 31, Caldwell 16

Ulysses 17, Labette County 13

Uniontown 54, Yates Center 6

Valley Heights 28, Northern Heights 13

Wallace County def. Greeley County, forfeit

Wamego 28, Sabetha 13

Washburn Rural 64, Highland Park 8

Waverly 62, Hartford 20

Wellington 14, Winfield 13

Western Plains-Healy 58, Weskan 13

Wichita Collegiate 49, Haven 0

Wichita County 58, Rawlins County 8

Wichita East 32, Wichita Southeast 7

Wichita Home School 70, Wichita Sunrise 24

Wichita Northwest 79, Wichita Heights 0

Wichita West 43, Wichita South 6

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Natoma vs. Cheylin, ppd. to Oct 19th.

Victoria vs. Hill City, ppd. to Oct 19th.