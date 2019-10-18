Weekend Weather

Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 69. North northwest wind 5 to 9 mph.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 46. Light south southeast wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. South wind 14 to 18 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.
Sunday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 38.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 66.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 42.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 69.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 58