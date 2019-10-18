Week 7 High School Football Scores (10/18/19)

Western Athletic Conference

Great Bend 49, Liberal 20

Hays 17, Buhler 7

Dodge City 17, Garden City 7

Central Kansas League

Hoisington 56, Phillipsburg 28

Hugoton 39, Larned 15

Holcomb 13, Pratt 6

Cimarron 48, Lyons 14

Halstead 49, Smoky Valley 0

Haven (2-4) @ Wichita Collegiate (4-2)

Hillsboro 72, Leon-Bluestem 0

Hesston 43, Chapman 32

Nickerson 32, Kingman 0

Other Area 11-Man Games

SW Heights 22, Ellinwood 0

Oakley 47, La Crosse 34

Russell 25, Goodland 0

Norton (4-2) @ Ellsworth (5-1)

Minneapolis 34, TMP 8

Lakin 18, Sterling 13

Area 8-Man Games

Moundridge 56, Central Plains 8

Otis-Bison (3-3) @ Chase (0-6)

Pratt-Skyline 42, Macksville 22

Little River 60, St. John 0

Central-Christian 62, Stafford 14

South Gray (3-3) @ Kinsley (1-5)

Kiowa County (3-3) @ Ness City (6-0)

Hill City 30 Victoria 22, PPD to Saturday at 11 a.m. (resume in 4th quarter)

Hodgeman County (5-1) @ Spearville (4-2)

Thunder Ridge 56, Wilson 8

6 Man Football

Moscow 51, Pawnee Heights 0