Week 7 High School Football Scores (10/18/19)

Western Athletic Conference
Great Bend 49, Liberal 20
Hays 17, Buhler 7
Dodge City 17, Garden City 7
Central Kansas League
Hoisington 56, Phillipsburg 28
Hugoton 39, Larned 15
Holcomb 13, Pratt 6
Cimarron 48, Lyons 14
Halstead 49, Smoky Valley 0
Haven (2-4) @ Wichita Collegiate (4-2)
Hillsboro 72, Leon-Bluestem 0
Hesston 43, Chapman 32
Nickerson 32, Kingman 0
Other Area 11-Man Games
SW Heights 22, Ellinwood 0
Oakley 47, La Crosse 34
Russell 25, Goodland 0
Norton (4-2) @ Ellsworth (5-1)
Minneapolis 34, TMP 8
Lakin 18, Sterling 13
Area 8-Man Games
Moundridge 56, Central Plains 8
Otis-Bison (3-3) @ Chase (0-6)
Pratt-Skyline 42, Macksville 22
Little River 60, St. John 0
Central-Christian 62, Stafford 14
South Gray (3-3) @ Kinsley (1-5)
Kiowa County (3-3) @ Ness City (6-0)
Hill City 30 Victoria 22, PPD to Saturday at 11 a.m. (resume in 4th quarter)
Hodgeman County (5-1) @ Spearville (4-2)
Thunder Ridge 56, Wilson 8
6 Man Football
Moscow 51, Pawnee Heights 0