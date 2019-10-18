Police search for 5 suspects in robbery outside Kansas bank

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a robbery and have released security camera images of a suspect vehicle.

Just after 3:30p.m. Tuesday, a robbery occurred outside of Core First Bank & Trust located in the 4600 Block. of NW Fielding Road, according to Deputy Shana Anderson.

The suspect vehicle is a black Lincoln MKX with a possible temporary tag and “LINCOLN” in large white lettering on the upper, passenger side of the windshield. The vehicle was occupied by 5 suspects who fled the area north on U.S. 75 Highway from NW 46th Street in Topeka.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.