Police identify common denominator in Salina forged checks case

SALINE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a series of cases involving forged checks and believe they have determined a common denominator.

On Thursday, B&K Prescription Shop, 601 East Iron in Salina, reported to police two fraudulent checks for a total amount of $5,600 were written on its Bennington State Bank account to two individuals, according to Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester.

Additionally, the Joyce Volk Insurance Agency, 1716 Highland in Salina, reported that $35,000 worth of checks had gone through its Bank of Tescott account.

According to Forrester, the amount could go as high as $93,000, but he did not say why that might happen.

Forrester said Volk had talked with some of the people who had received the checks and she was told that the people were told they would be paid for advertising the business on their vehicles. They were to keep a certain amount from the checks they received and wire the rest to a bank account, he said.

As for the common denominator among the business check forgery cases the Salina Police Department is working, Forrester said, “We have confirmed that the common denominator is Rocking M Media.”

Rocking M Media owns radio stations throughout the state.

Salina Police are encouraging businesses that do business with Rocking M to watch their bank accounts closely, Forrester added.