Police: 40-year-old Kansas man dead after shooting

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a criminal homicide that left a man dead.

Just after 4a.m. Friday, police responded to report of a shooting in the 4000 Block of East Bailey in Wichita, according to officer Charley Davidson.

At the scene, officers located shell casings. At about the same time, a 40-year-old man arrived at an area hospital with a gunshot wound. Soon after arrival, he was pronounced dead, according to Davidson.

Investigators have learned that the victim and a 42-year-old man went to a home in the 4000 Block of East Bailey. While there, they were involved in a physical disturbance, according to Davidson. During the altercation, a shot was fired that killed the victim.

This was not a random incident, according to Davidson. Police have not reported an arrest and have not identified the victim.