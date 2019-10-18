Police: 3 dead, 2 arrested after shooting in Kansas City neighborhood

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Authorities are investigating a triple homicide in a Kansas City neighborhood.

Police spokesman Officer Doaa El-Ashkar says officers were on patrol just before 9 p.m. Thursday when they heard the sound of gunfire. The

Police then saw two people in the middle of the street and attempted to stop them. El-Ashkar says one of the people was armed with a firearm and surrendered, while the other person was captured after running away.

Officers then found the bodies of two adults outside of a home and a third adult inside. Their names weren’t immediately released.

El-Ashkar says police aren’t looking for any suspects. No information about a motive had been released.