Kan. robbery suspect pulled out knife, grabbed store employee

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an armed robbery and have made an arrest.

Just after 9p.m. Thursday police responded to an armed robbery call at Dollar General, in the 2000 Block of east 21st Street in Wichita, according to officer Charley Davidson.

Two employees at the scene told officers two suspects entered the business, put bandanas over their faces. One suspect later identified as 26-year-old Donald Robinson, Jr. pulled out a knife and grabbed the female employee around the neck and demanded money.

Robinson took the women’s cell phone and cash. The second suspect also took cash. Both fled the business on foot.

Officers were able to locate suspect in the area and made an arrest. They also recovered additional evidence from the robbery, cash and the employee’s cell phone. Police are working to locate and arrest the second suspect, according to Davidson.