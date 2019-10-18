Girls win WAC; Boys take 2nd

The Great Bend Girls took first while the Panther Boys finished second in the Western Athletic Conference Cross Country meet in Hays Thursday.

Mayra Ramierez led the Lady Panthers to the team title by winning the race in a time of 15:19.4. Ramierez was one of five Great Bend runners to finish in the top 10. Emilia Diaz was second, McKenna Esfeld eighth, Emma Loomis ninth and Freshman Haley McCormick ended up in tenth place.

The Panther boys finished just two points behind Garden City for first place and edged out Dodge City by a point to take second overall.

Freshman Kaiden Esfeld led the Panthers by taking fourth in a time of 16:46.2. Sage Cauley took fourth for the Panthers while Alex Smith ended up in seventh place and Evan Hammond took ninth.

The Panthers will now prepare for Regionals next Saturday at Lake Barton.

Boys Team Scores

1 Garden City 41

2 Great Bend 43

3 Dodge City 44

4 Liberal 109

5 Hays 122

Great Bend Results

3 ESFELD, Kaiden FR 357 Great Bend 3 16:46.2 5:23.5

4 CAULEY, Sage SR 356 Great Bend 4 16:56.3 5:26.8

7 SMITH, Alex SR 362 Great Bend 7 17:11.4 5:31.6

8 HAMMOND, Evan SR 359 Great Bend 8 17:19.9 5:34.4

22 HUSLIG, Matthew JR 360 Great Bend 21 18:29.5 5:56.7

37 LONG, Ellis FR 361 Great Bend 34 22:01.9 7:05.0

Girls Team Scores

1 Great Bend 31

2 Dodge City 51

3 Hays 63

4 Garden City

5 Liberal 122

Great Bend Results

1 RAMIREZ, Mayra SR 373 Great Bend 1 15:19.4 6:09.2

3 DIAZ, Emilia SO 365 Great Bend 3 15:47.9 6:20.7

8 ESFELD, McKenna SR 366 Great Bend 8 16:31.5 6:38.2

9 LOOMIS, Emma SO 369 Great Bend 9 16:32.4 6:38.5

10 MCCORMICK, Haley FR 371 Great Bend 10 16:34.8 6:39.5

26 LOOMIS, Hannah SO 370 Great Bend 25 17:33.9 7:03.2

30 SIEFKES, August FR 374 Great Bend 29 17:52.6 7:10.8