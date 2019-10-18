Friday Sports Headlines

DENVER (AP) — Reigning MVP Patrick Mahomes injured his right knee in the Kansas City Chiefs’ 30-6 victory over the Denver Broncos. Mahomes was hurt on a quarterback sneak early in the second quarter. Backup Matt Moore threw a 57-yard touchdown pass to Tyreek Hill and the Chiefs rallied around their fallen superstar to snap a two-game losing streak.

UNDATED (AP) — Fifth-ranked Oklahoma and number 18 Baylor are the only remaining unbeaten teams in the Big 12 at the midpoint of the season. Coach Matt Rhule has Baylor on an eight-game winning streak, which is the longest in the league. Oklahoma’s Jalen Hurts, Oklahoma State’s Chuba Hubbard and Texas Tech’s Jordyn Brooks are among players having standout seasons.

IRVING, Texas (AP) — Kansas has been picked as the favorite to win the Big 12 men’s basketball title. The Jayhawk’s NCAA record run of winning the conference 14 years in a row ended last season. They were picked by the league’s coaches to finish ahead of Baylor and Texas Tech. The Red Raiders made it to the NCAA championship game last season before losing to Virginia in overtime. Texas Tech and Kansas State shared the regular season title. Iowa State won the Big 12 postseason tournament with a win over Kansas.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Clint Bowyer has reached an agreement with Stewart-Haas Racing to return to the No. 14 Ford next season. Bowyer has been with SHR for three of his 15 seasons in the Cup Series. Bowyer is 11th in the 12-driver playoff field going into Sunday’s race at Kansas Speedway. The bottom four drivers in the standings will be eliminated after Kansas.

National Headlines

NEW YORK (AP) _ George Springer and Carlos Correa each hit three-run homers and the Houston Astros got another wild ace off the hook to beat the sloppy New York Yankees 8-3 and reach the cusp of a second World Series visit in three years. The Astros lead the AL Championship Series 3-1, putting the 2017 World Series winners on the brink of a showdown with the NL champion Washington Nationals. Houston still has Justin Verlander and Gerrit Cole queued up for this series. Verlander starts Game 5 on Friday night.

DENVER (AP) — Reigning MVP Patrick Mahomes injured his right knee in the Kansas City Chiefs’ 30-6 victory over the Denver Broncos. Mahomes was hurt on a quarterback sneak early in the second quarter. Backup Matt Moore threw a 57-yard touchdown pass to Tyreek Hill and the Chiefs rallied around their fallen superstar to snap a two-game losing streak.

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Indians say catcher Roberto Pérez had surgery to remove bone spurs in his right ankle but should be able to start spring training in February. Pérez had a career-best season for the Indians, who made him their full-time starter after trading Yan Gomes to Washington in November. Pérez batted .239 with 24 homers and 63 RBIs in 119 games. He also played at a Gold Glove level defensively, not committing a passed ball in 118 games.

CHICAGO (AP) —The Chicago Cubs shook up their player-development operation, with Matt Dorey taking over as senior vice president of player development and directors of pitching and hitting being appointed. Dorey, Chicago’s director of amateur scouting the past six years, was previously a scout for the Boston Red Sox and a college coach. Former major league reliever Craig Breslow has been appointed director of pitching. Justin Stone is the director of hitting and Bobby Basham director of player development.

CHICAGO (AP) — Two-time All-Star forward Luol Deng has signed with the Chicago Bulls and retired as a member of the team that drafted him. The No. 7 overall pick in 2004, Deng averaged 14.8 points and 6.1 rebounds over 15 seasons with Chicago, Cleveland, Miami, the Los Angeles Lakers and Minnesota. He was part of seven playoff teams _ six with Chicago, one with Miami _ and averaged 15.9 points and 6.7 rebounds in 62 postseason games.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Basketball legend Michael Jordan unveiled the first of two medical clinics he and his family funded in Charlotte, North Carolina, to provide medical care to underprivileged members of the community. The six-time NBA champion participated in the grand opening of the $7 million Novant Health Michael Jordan Family Medical Clinic. Tears streamed down Jordan’s cheeks as he spoke about giving back to the community.

JEJU ISLAND, South Korea (AP) — Jason Day’s attempt to impress International team captain Ernie Els for a spot at the Presidents Cup in December took a positive turn when the Australian shot a 6-under 66 to sit two strokes off the lead after the opening round of the CJ Cup at Nine Bridges. It’s the first event of a three-tournament PGA Tour swing through Asia.