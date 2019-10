Dakota’s Deals- Fri. Oct. 18th

TRADING POST LISTINGS

FOR FRIDAY, OCTOBER 18, 2019.

1. TRADE: A TRAILER FOR A SMALLER TRAILER. LOOKING FOR: FREE OLD JUNK MOWERS AND VANS. 797-9116

2. FOR SALE: 3 PEICE LAZYBOY MICROFIBER DEVAN, 3 YRS OLD, TAN IN COLOR. BATHROOM SINK VANITY TOP, (NO CABINET) WHITE WITH BEIGE MARBLING. 793-2881

3. FOR SALE: 21′ HOME-MADE FLAGPOLE. PULL BEHIND LAWN SPREADER (GARDEN TRACTOR). 6 GALLON DEER FEEDER. 785-483-1722

4. FOR SALE: FARM FRESH EGGS, SEVERAL BIRDCAGES (SIZES AND COLORS), DUCKS 792-7074

5. LOOKING FOR: A 55 GALLON FISH AQUARIUM WITH STAND. FOR SALE: LIFT CHAIR ASKING $75. BRASS IRON AND ANTIQUE IN COLOR LITTLE COUCH DOG BED – LEOPARD PRINT. 617-3505

6. FOR SALE: COMPLETE CANNISTER SET – BRAND NEW – WHITE CERAMIC. 3 SETS OF DISHES – 2 SETS ARE WINTER THEMED SETS ASKING $25 OBO. 1 SET – 40 PIECES BRAND NEW ALL WHITE. FLOOR POLISHER – BRAND NEW, ASKING $30. GIVEAWAY: WOMEN’S MAGAZINES. 792-9710

7. FOR SALE: 2 BERETTA PISTOLS TX STORMS – 1 IS A 45 CAL WITH 3 EXTRA MAGS, 1 IS A 9MM WITH 2 EXTRA MAGS. A PAIR OF HARDLEY DAVIDSON CAM HEADS. A PAIR 275 65 20 TIRES. 793-0979

8. FOR SALE: PORTABLE AIR COMPRESSOR – GRIZZLY 2&1/2 HP WITH 50′ HOSE. 282-1421

9. FOR SALE: 2010 FLAGSTAFF POP-UP CAMPER – LIKE NEW, AC/HEAT, 2 DINETS, STOVE, SINK, AWNING, TIRES LIKE NEW. READY TO ROLL! BEEN IN STORAGE, HAVE TO SELL IT. UTILITY CABINET 24″X24″X6′ HAS 4 DRAWERS AND 3 SHELVES. 793-5645

10. FOR SALE: 96 FORD FULL SIZE VAN – SUPER SLICK, RUNS LIKE NEW. FULL SIZE FIBERGLASS TOPPER, SMALLER TOPPER FOR LIKE AN S10 OR RANGER. WALKIN COOLER. 792-2916

11. FOR SALE: 2005 CHEVY HD 2500 EXT CAB PICKUP, 86,000 MILES. GIVEAWAY: HOT TUB COVER REMOVER (FITS A 5FT HOTUB). 653-4929

12. LOOKING FOR: 14-16′ TRAILER WITH DUAL AXLE. FOR SALE: A PAIR OF FIRESTONE TIRES SIZE 215 65 16 (PLENTY OF GOOD TREAD ON THEM). 316-519-6050 IN GREAT BEND.

13. FOR SALE: ROUND KITCHEN TABLE 36″ WIDE AND 36″ INSERT ASKING $10. BOX OF CHRISTMAS DECORACTIONS ASKING $5. 620-282-8443

14. FOR SALE: 3 GALLONS ENERGY RELEASE (RETAIL IS 150-180 A GAL.) ANTI-FRICTION LUBRICANT SELLING BY THE GALLON FOR $85 A GAL. (OR WILL SELL BY 1/2 GALLON). 64 MODEL F600 SINGLE AXLE DUMP TRUCK. 785-493-4889

15. FOR SALE: FLORAL PRINT COUCH. 10″ TABLE SAW (NOT A TABLE TOP SAW). LOOKING FOR: 8X16 SHED. 786-4339

16. FOR SALE: 4 PIECE BEDROOM SET, HONDA TRAX 90 (LITTLE MOTORCYCLE/SCOOTER) LEVI JEANS 36″X34″. 620-452-0175

17. FOR SALE: 32″ VIZIO SMART D SERIES TV, 20.4 CUBIC FOOT BRAND NEW STAINLESS STEEL REFRIGERATOR/FREEZER ASKING $600. 620-639-4670