Cop Shop (10/17)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (10/17)

Non-Injury Accident

At 6:08 a.m. an accident was reported in the 10 block of NW 10 Avenue.

At 10:01 p.m. an accident was reported at 182 NW 150 Road in Hoisington.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (10/17)

Traumatic Injuries

At 9:04 a.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 619 Williams Street.

Theft

At 10:55 a.m. Dollar Tree, 3502 10th Street, reported a possible theft. No theft.

Non-Injury Accident

At 12:02 p.m. an accident was reported at 4800 10th Street.

Falls

At 12:23 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 1004 Hubbard Street.

Criminal Damage

At 12:34 p.m. criminal damage was reported at 1912 Adams Street.

Theft

At 12:57 p.m. a theft was reported at 1501 Broadway Avenue.

K-9 Use / Call Out

At 1:14 p.m. the K-9 was used at 1919 Harrison Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 4:52 p.m. an accident was reported at 3307 10th Street.

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 6:29 p.m. a possible burglary was reported at 1310 Holland Street. Nothing missing.

Breathing Problems

At 8:51 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 341 Frey Street.