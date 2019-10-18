Cop Shop (10/17)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (10/17)
Non-Injury Accident
At 6:08 a.m. an accident was reported in the 10 block of NW 10 Avenue.
At 10:01 p.m. an accident was reported at 182 NW 150 Road in Hoisington.
Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (10/17)
Traumatic Injuries
At 9:04 a.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 619 Williams Street.
Theft
At 10:55 a.m. Dollar Tree, 3502 10th Street, reported a possible theft. No theft.
Non-Injury Accident
At 12:02 p.m. an accident was reported at 4800 10th Street.
Falls
At 12:23 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 1004 Hubbard Street.
Criminal Damage
At 12:34 p.m. criminal damage was reported at 1912 Adams Street.
Theft
At 12:57 p.m. a theft was reported at 1501 Broadway Avenue.
K-9 Use / Call Out
At 1:14 p.m. the K-9 was used at 1919 Harrison Street.
Non-Injury Accident
At 4:52 p.m. an accident was reported at 3307 10th Street.
Burglary / Not in Progress
At 6:29 p.m. a possible burglary was reported at 1310 Holland Street. Nothing missing.
Breathing Problems
At 8:51 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 341 Frey Street.