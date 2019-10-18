Great Bend Post

Barton to celebrate “Hope Week” to focus on positive mental health



Barton Student Services will lead a campus-wide celebration nurturing positive mental health, depression awareness and suicide prevention from October 21-25. The featured event is a presentation at 6 p.m., Oct. 24 in the Fine Arts Auditorium by Michele Hansen (LPC, LMAC) and Jim Yoder (Wichita Support Group Facilitator). A suicide loss tribute performance by the Barton Dance Team will precede the presentation.

The presentation is titled “A Conversation – True Stories of Suicide and How to Help Survivors in the Aftermath.” Both presenters have experienced the loss of a loved one to suicide. The program is designed to leave the audience with facts, practical therapeutic interventions and hands-on activities that may help individuals and families overcome the devastating effects of suicide.

Jakki Maser

Barton Mental Health Counselor Jakki Maser said her team created Hope Week to come together as a campus and remind everyone that they are not alone and that we all struggle.

“I’ve had countless students tell a similar story where they were struggling with stress or mental illness, but then they would attribute their reason for still being here to one person; maybe an instructor, coach, or peer, who motivated them to push through,” she said. “So, we asked ourselves, ‘If one person can make such a tremendous difference, how can we encompass that idea and create a movement on campus where we are all letting each other know that when you are here, you are more than just a number? There are people here who care about you.”

Schedule is as follows:

Oct. 21 – “Wellness Day” – 7 a.m. or 4:30 p.m. – outdoor yoga at between the Learning Resource Center and the Union; Drum Circle at noon in the same location.
Oct. 22 – “Get Screened & Get Social Day” – 11 a.m to 1 p.m. – Mental Health Screening Handouts, Mix-it- Up at Lunch Event.
Oct. 23 – “Express Yourself Day” – “Color the Circle” sidewalk chalk activity at the Union.
Oct. 24 – “Suicide Prevention Day” – “A Conversation – True Stories of Suicide & How to Help Survivors in the Aftermath” at 6 p.m. in the Fine Arts Auditorium.

For more information, contact Mental Health Counselor Jacquelyn Maser at (620) 792-9295 or mserj@bartonccc.edu.