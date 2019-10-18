Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (10/17)

BOOKED: Male juvenile on Great Bend Police Department case for possession of marijuana, no bond.
BOOKED: Crystal Horton of Wichita on BTDC case for serve sentence.
BOOKED: Christopher Woolf of Great Bend on Sedgwick County District Court warrant for probation violation, bond set at $50,000 C/S.
BOOKED: David L. Smith of Great Bend on BTDC case for child endangerment, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia, bond set in lieu of $2,500 C/S.
BOOKED: Katie Smith of Great Bend on BTDC case for child endangerment, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, bond set at $2,500 C/S.
RELEASED: Joshua Carey of Great Bend for Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear, order to be released by Municipal Court.
RELEASED: Rakel Ryan on BTDC case with a $100,000 OR bond.
RELEASED: John Melton of Great Bend on BTDC case for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, released on $10,000 OR by Judge Burgess.
RELEASED: Gwen Finnigan on BTDC cases with $10,000 OR.
RELEASED: Male juvenile on GBPD case for possession of marijuana, released to JJA custody.
RELEASED: Shon Rome of Great Bend on Rush County District Court warrant for contempt of court, released by order of the court through Rush County granted OR bond.
RELEASED: David Smith of Great Bend on BTDC case for child endangerment, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia, posted bond amount of $2,500 surety through A-1 Bail Bonding.
RELEASED: Katie Smith of Great Bend posted a $2,500 surety bond through Around the Clock Bail Bonds on BTDC case for child endangerment, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.