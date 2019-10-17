Week 7 High School Football Schedule (10/18/19)

Western Athletic Conference
Liberal (2-4) @ Great Bend (2-4)
Hays (2-4) @ Buhler (5-1)
Dodge City (6-0) @ Garden City (2-4)
Central Kansas League
Phillipsburg (2-4) @ Hoisington (6-0)
Hugoton (2-4) @ Larned (4-2)
Pratt (1-5) @ Holcomb (3-3)
Cimarron (6-0) @ Lyons (1-5)
Smoky Valley (1-5) @ Halstead (6-0)
Haven (2-4) @ Wichita Collegiate (4-2)
Leon-Bluestem (1-5) @ Hillsboro (4-2)
Chapman (2-4) @ Hesston (5-1)
Kingman (1-5) @ Nickerson (2-4)
Other Area 11-Man Games
SW Heights (3-3) @ Ellinwood (1-5)
La Crosse (5-1) @ Oakley (2-4)
Goodland (1-5) @ Russell (0-6)
Norton (4-2) @ Ellsworth (5-1)
TMP (1-5) @ Minneapolis (2-4)
Lakin (5-1) @ Sterling (3-3)
Area 8-Man Games
Central Plains (2-4) @ Moundridge (3-3)
Otis-Bison (3-3) @ Chase (0-6)
Pratt-Skyline (5-1) @ Macksville (3-3)
Little River (5-1) @ St. John (0-6)
Stafford (1-5) @ Central-Christian (1-5)
South Gray (3-3) @ Kinsley (1-5)
Kiowa County (3-3) @ Ness City (6-0)
Hill City (3-3) @ Victoria (5-1)
Hodgeman County (5-1) @ Spearville (4-2)
Thunder Ridge (6-0) @ Wilson (1-5)
6 Man Football
Pawnee Heights (4-2) @ Moscow (6-0)