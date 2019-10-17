USD 428 trying to get bond information out to everyone

By COLE REIF

Great Bend Post

After Terry Wiggers with SJCF Architecture passed along survey results from what voters liked and disliked about a failed $44.87 million school bond, many of the USD 428 Board of Education members were surprised that some residents were not aware of the bond issue details.

Several comments from the online survey at greatbendschools.net mentioned they were not educated on the purpose of the bond. With 55-percent of the vote against the first bond question, the district and SJCF will be tasked with figuring out how to get information to everyone, and not just those following on social media, reading the newspaper, or listening on the radio.

Wiggers informed the school board that regardless of the information out there, many voters do not like to see an item for a turf field to be added to the middle school.

“A turf field is just not one of those things people want in a bond issue,” said Wiggers. “There is some justification to that, because you are going to have to replace it every eight to 10 years. You would have to pay for it longer than it actually lasts.”

Another issue the Great Bend school district faces is the representation on their steering committee. The steering committee was formed to gain community feedback on the needs of the district and initially called upon 75 area members from different careers. School board member Deanna Essmiller suggested that the committee was comprised of mostly pro-school and similar-minded education folk. Essmiller wanted to know how to get people of different backgrounds and those with concerns about the bond issue involved with the committee.

“You know there are so many people out there that we are not hearing from,” said Essmiller. “There was a comment that the committee is made up of people that are supporting and wanting to push education. We need to get those people with concerns and disagreements, and bring them to the table with us.”

Several comments from the survey suggested many of these improvements should be paid for by school funds or state aid. Terry Wiggers with SJCF Architecture noted state or federal aid cannot be used for building improvements.

“You fund schools through an assessment, and you fund school facilities through a bond or capital outlay,” said Wiggers.

USD 428 does have an amount saved in their capital outlay fund, but not enough to make all the suggested improvements from the bond proposal.

Others asked about the possibility of using a sales tax to fund the upgrades, but Wiggers says that would have to go through the county or city and that seems unlikely.

“I’m not sure the city would want to use their taxing vehicle to fund schools.”

SJCF will work on revising the bond proposal and potentially getting a new plan to the voters next April.