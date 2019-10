Today is the final day for the 2019 Farmers Market in Jack Kilby Square.

The Barton County Health Department invites you for a pleasant evening on the square and have the opportunity to enjoy the fantastic food and the handmade goods you love.

Three food trucks will be on hand tonight including Spread Catering, Lucky D’s BBQ-Catering, and The Royal Food Truck!

The Farmers Market runs from 4-7pm.