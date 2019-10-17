Great Bend Post

Tailgate meal and chance to win at Great Bend football game Oct. 18

by

Wheatland Electric is partnering with the Great Bend High School Panther Booster Club for this Friday night’s meal. From 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., you can get chicken and noodles with mashed potatoes or chili and a cinnamon roll; each served with a bottle of water for $5.

Also, anyone who brings a canned food donation to the football game on Oct. 18 will receive one ticket from Wheatland Electric to be entered into a drawing at the football game.

The drawing is for a Samsung UHD TV 43″ 6 Series NU6900 model TV. The drawing will happen at halftime of the Great Bend vs. Liberal football game.