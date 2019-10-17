Sheriff: 2 dead after train, car crash in Kansas

ATCHISON COUNTY — Two people died in an accident Wednesday in Atchison County.

Deputies responded just before midnight to the intersection of River Road and 244th in rural Atchison County, according to a media release from the sheriff’s department.

A train traveling approximately 45 miles per hour struck a 2015 Hyundai Elanta that was stopped on the tracks.

First responders found Jeremy W. McAfee, 34, Savanah, Mo., outside the vehicle and Allison L. Richardson, 34, Platte City, Mo. inside, according to the release.

Richardson was pronounced dead at the scene. EMS transported McAfee to the hospital in Atchison where he died.