The Barton Community College volleyball team picked up their fifth straight road conference win of the season as the Cougars won 3-1 at Pratt Community College (25-22, 23-25, 25-14, 25-18)

The win helps solidify Barton’s sole possession of third place in the Jayhawk West at 8-2 and 18-10 overall while Pratt drops to 2-11 and 6-21. Next up is a Saturday trip to Seward County Community College for a 6:30 p.m. first serve against the nationally third ranked Saints.