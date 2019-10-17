Kansas bank robbery suspect wore brown face paint

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a bank robbery and have released security camera images of the suspect.

Just before 3:30p.m. Wednesday, police responded to the Fidelity Bank in the 2100 block of North Bradley Fair in Wichita, according to a media release.

The suspect walked into the bank, handed the teller a note, threatened a weapon but did not show one.

The suspect ran from the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash. There were no injuries.

The suspect is described as white man in his mid-30s and wearing brown face paint. He wore all black including black gloves. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

On September 16, a woman robbed the bank, according to police. Authorities have no reported an arrest in that case.