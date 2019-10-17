GBHS Debaters take 2nd place at the Lyons Invitational Tournament

The Great Bend High School debate squad continued their winning ways on Saturday, Oct. 12. The team took 2nd place out of a 22-school field at the Lyons Invitational

Debate Tournament.

Leading the squad with five wins and zero losses were seniors, Bayle Sandy and Patrick Heath. They now have 10 wins and zero losses for the season. Based on their speaker points along with their five wins, Bayle and Patrick placed 3rd in the experienced division at the Lyons tournament.

Also contributing to the teams sweepstakes results in the experienced division were the sophomore team of Skylar Fletcher and Malachi Wasson and the senior team of

Daniel Abbot and Dalton Dicks, each with a record of three wins and two losses.

Senior, CJ Gibson, and sophomore, Isaiah Smith, debated together with a record of two wins and three losses. They were also debating in the experienced division at Lyons.

Three teams debated in the novice division at the Lyons Invitational. Placing 3rd in the novice division were freshmen, Adeline Dougherty and Maddix Pokorski, with a record of four wins and one loss. Freshman, Jessy Moeder and sophomore, Breanne Allen, had two wins and three losses in the novice division. Freshman, Raven Puig, and sophomore, Brooke Lewis, rounded out the team with zero wins and five losses—also in the novice division.

Kim Heath, GBHS debate coach, had the following to say about the team’s performance at the Lyons Invitational:

“I was very pleased with how our squad worked together to prepare for the tournament and encouraged each other. Our success this year is based on individual skills that are built and perfected through team effort.”

Both experienced and varsity Panther debaters will travel to Salina Central for their invitational on Saturday. The novices will have another opportunity to gain experience at Hoisington next Monday evening. Several seniors will be assisting with coaching and judging at this novice night invitational.