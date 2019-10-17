Friday Weather

Friday
Sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a south wind 22 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.
Friday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am, then a slight chance of showers. Cloudy, then gradual clearing toward daybreak, with a low around 46. South southeast wind 9 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 70. North northwest wind 5 to 9 mph.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 47. South southeast wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy.
Sunday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. Breezy.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 38.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 66.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 43.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 71.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.