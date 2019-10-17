Friday Weather

Friday Sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a south wind 22 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Friday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am, then a slight chance of showers. Cloudy, then gradual clearing toward daybreak, with a low around 46. South southeast wind 9 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 70. North northwest wind 5 to 9 mph.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 47. South southeast wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy.

Sunday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. Breezy.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 38.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 66.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 43.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 71.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.