Friday on 1590 KVGB and 97.7 FM, “The Talk of the Town”

by

12A-5A           Coast to Coast with George Noory

5A-6A             “America in the Morning”

6A-7A             “This Morning, America’s First News,” with Gordon Deal 

7A-9A             Early Morning Show with Dakota Tucker – News – Sports –Obits, Entertainment

8:30-9A          K-State Research and Extension Show – Three Show in One

                        -Outbound Kansas Show – “Bird Feeders and Nest Predation”

-Sound Living Show – “Time, Money, and Talent

                        -Plantorama Show – “Fall Ornamental Pruning”

9A-10A           Trading Post with Dakota Tucker 

10A-11A        Agri-Talk with Chip Flory

11A-11:30     “Info-Tracks”

11:30-12P     Agriculture Today hosted by Erick Atkinson

12P-12:25     KVGB Noon Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info. 

12:25-1P        “Sports Day” with Steve Webster & Cole Reif 

1P-4P             Dave Ramsey Show

4P-5P             KVGB 5pm Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info

5P-10P           ALCS Game 5 – Houston Astros @ New York Yankees

10P-MID        ESPN Radio – “Freddie and Fitzsimmons”