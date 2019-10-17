Being a Public Power community working out for Hoisington

By COLE REIF

Great Bend Post

The City of Hoisington is one of 118 Public Power communities in Kansas. Public Power means homes and businesses run on electricity provided by a not-for-profit, locally-owned utility.

Hoisington City Manager Jonathan Mitchell says this allows their community to have more control of the electricity rates.

“We are cheaper than the surrounding cooperatives, and we can choose to raise or lower our rates,” said Mitchell.

The Hoisington City Council recently voted to drop rates 15 percent. One of the ways to keep rates low is to keep the staff that provides the electric service to a minimum. There were times in the past, the Hoisington electric department had 12 to 13 employees, but currently the staff is down to six.

“We are not trying to generate a profit,” said Mitchell. “We are trying to generate a service. Unfortunately, we cannot pay our staff like cooperatives can so we have lower overhead and less staffing.”

According to American Public Power Association, other Public Power communities in the area include: Ellinwood, Stafford, St. John, La Crosse, Holyrood, Larned, and Russell.