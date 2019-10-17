6TH ranked Barton loses at Cloud; Women lose 3-1

Cloud County Men 1 Barton 0

In a battle between two perennial powers of the Jayhawk Conference, an 87th minute goal was the difference maker as the 6th ranked Barton Community College men’s soccer team was knocked off 1-0 Wednesday afternoon at Cloud County Community College.

The loss concludes the Cougars’ regular season as Jayhawk West Champions at 8-2-0 and 11-2-1 overall while Cloud County locks up the second place in the West at 7-2-1 improving to 10-4-1 overall.

Cloud County Women 3 Barton 1

An early lead wouldn’t stand the test of time Wednesday afternoon as the Barton Community College women’s soccer team surrendered two first half goals proving to be the difference maker in a 3-1 loss at 18th ranked Cloud County Community College.

The loss concludes Barton’s third place conference mark at 8-4 while slipping to 8-7-0 on the season. Cloud County’s victory assures the T-Birds of at least a share of the West title improving to 11-0 in the league and 13-2.

The Cougars’ next action is tentative on the schedule, a 2:00 p.m. Monday kick-off hosting of the reserved squad from York College. The game will be the final tune-up for the Cougars in preparation of post-season play as Barton will hit the road in first round Region VI action Saturday, October 26, at an opponent yet to be determined.