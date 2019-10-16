Wednesday Sports Headlines

WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington is heading to the World Series for the first time in 86 years after the wild-card Nationals used a seven-run first inning and Patrick Corbin’s 12-strikeout performance to hold on and beat the St. Louis Cardinals 7-4 for a sweep of the NL Championship Series. The Nationals were just 19-31 in May but now they will face the Houston Astros or New York Yankees in the Fall Classic.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs’ use of the run-pass option is a big reason why their offense has been so successful the past season-plus. It has largely kept defenses uncertain where the ball is going, opening up the field for the Kansas City fleet of fast, athletic wide receivers. Only the past two weeks, the RPO has been more like R-P-Oh no!

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa State’s success over the past two seasons helped it land freshman running back Breece Hall. Iowa State saw last weekend what it is like to have one of its own players take over a game. Hall ran for 132 yards and three touchdowns in a 38-14 victory at West Virginia. The Cyclones visit Texas Tech this weekend.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia coach Neal Brown is leaning on freshmen to help shore up a depleted secondary. Cornerbacks Nicktroy Fortune and Tae Mayo and safety Tykee Smith will be leaned on again when the Mountaineers play at fifth-ranked Oklahoma on Saturday.

National Headlines

NEW YORK (AP) _ Gerrit Cole worked seven shutout innings and the Houston Astros grabbed a two-games-to-one lead in the American League Championship Series by downing the New York Yankees, 4-1 in the Bronx. Cole struck out seven and worked around five walks by allowing just four hits while lowering his postseason ERA to 0.40 in three starts. Jose Altuve and Josh Reddick hit solo homers off losing pitcher Luis Severino, who gave up five hits over 4 1/3 innings.

UNDATED (AP) _ Jalen Ramsey has been traded by the Jacksonville Jaguars to the Rams in a series of moves by Los Angeles. The Rams acquired the disgruntled cornerback for first-round picks in 2020 and 2021, along with a fourth-round pick in 2021. The Rams dealt two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Marcus Peters to the Ravens for linebacker Kenny Young and an undisclosed pick in the 2020 draft. Los Angeles also picked up center Austin Corbett from the Browns for a draft pick.

NEW ORLEANS (AP) _ New Orleans Saints defensive back P.J. Williams has been suspended two games for a violation of the NFL’s substance abuse policy. The league statement does not specify which banned substance Williams was determined to have used. However, Williams was arrested in January for allegedly driving while intoxicated just days after the Saints’ loss in the NFC Championship game.

UNDATED (AP) _ One NFL executive says the Detroit Lions were unfairly punished by an erroneous penalty during Monday’s 23-22 loss to the Packers in Green Bay. Executive vice president Troy Vincent says the second hands to the face call on Lions defensive end Trey Flowers in the second half was incorrect. The second penalty allowed the Packers to continue a game-winning drive that put them near the Detroit goal line before Mason Crosby hit a game-winning field goal as time expired.

Tuesday Scores

AMERICAN LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Final Houston 4 N-Y Yankees 1

NATIONAL LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Final Washington 7 St. Louis 4

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PRESEASON

Final Boston 118 Cleveland 95

Final Minnesota 119 Indiana 111

Final Philadelphia 106 Detroit 86