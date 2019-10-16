Thursday Weather

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Breezy, with a south wind 17 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a south wind 14 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Friday Night A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. South wind 6 to 10 mph becoming north in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 70.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 47.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy.

Sunday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday A 20 percent chance of showers. Sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 40.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 67.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 44.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 66.