Thursday Weather

Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Breezy, with a south wind 17 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a south wind 14 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.
Friday Night
A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. South wind 6 to 10 mph becoming north in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 70.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 47.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy.
Sunday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Monday
A 20 percent chance of showers. Sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 40.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 67.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 44.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 66.