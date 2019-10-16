Barton Golf results from home invitational

The Barton Community College women’s golf team put it in cruise control as the Cougars wrapped up the fall season Monday in the Barton Invitational held at Great Bend’s Stone Ridge Golf Course.

With just three teams entered in the tournament, two of which being Barton teams, the biggest challenge was the strong south breeze as the Cougars “A” team posted a 40-stroke victory over the Barton “B” team behind the solo round combined score of 53-over 337. The second wave of Cougars compiled a 377 while Fort Scott Community College’s four-pack of Greyhounds accumulated a 424 score.

Mai Intanant was the day’s best golfer of the fifteen entry field, firing a 10-over 81 claiming her first individual crown. Just one stroke behind was Madison Peters from the “B” team as the fellow sophomore put together her finest collegiate round of golf shooting a 11-over 82 for the runner-up spot.

Barton took four of the top six spots with Ady Crough carding a round of 84 finishing 13-over for a third place finish, one stroke better than Mathanee Pandee’s round of 85.

Rounding out the “A” team score in a tie for fifth place was Getsemani Carlos Lopez and Mia Trousdale each carding 87’s on the day.

Fort Scott’s Gabbi Sands posted a 94 for a two stroke advantage ahead of Barton’s Ellee McDaniel for eighth place while fellow Greyhound Delaney Wisdom earned the tenth spot with a 98 to conclude the sub-100 round golfers.

Barton Individual Results: Par 71, 5919 yards

1: Mai Intanant +10 (81)

2: Madison Peters +11 (82)

3: Ady Crough +13 (84)

4: Mathanee Pandee +14 (85)

5: Getsemani Carlos Lopez +16 (87) and Mia Trousdale +16 (87)

7: Paige Barnes +19 (92)

9: Ellee McDaniel +25 (96)

11: Sydney Schneider +36 (107)

Team Standings:

1: Barton CC “A” +53 (337)

2: Barton CC “B” +93 (380)

3. Fort Scott CC +140 (424)

Men’s Results

The Barton Community College men’s golf team swung their way through the windy elements on Monday in their fall finale capturing the Barton Invitational held at Great Bend’s Stone Ridge Golf Course.

The Cougars carded a 303 on the opening eighteen of the 36-hole competition jumping out to a fifteen stroke lead over Coffeyville Community College. Led by the even par 71 fired by Antoine Martinot in the opening round, William Barnak’s 71 in the second eighteen helped the Cougars’ to a 298 to increase the final margin to thirty-three strokes over the Red Ravens.

Overall, Barton placed five golfers inside the top ten of the fourteen-man field being led by Martinot’s rounds of 71 and 72 landing the freshman atop the leaderboard at 1-over 143.

Barnak bounced back from his opening 77 to take round two honors by a five stroke improvement finishing runner-up at 6-over 148. Carlos Conceicao also improved in the afternoon sun, carding a 76 and 74 for an 8-over 150 giving Barton the top three spots.

Coffeyville earned the next three spots on the board with Jaxson Northcutt (+11, 153) leading in fourth place, followed by Dalton Criner (+13, 155) edging out Evan Linfoot (+14, 156) in the fifth and sixth spots respectively.

Unfortunately going the other way on the leaderboard during the afternoon but hanging on to a top ten finish, Panupong Chuaychoo began the final round tied for 6th after posting an 8-over 79 but closed with an 81 to finish seventh at 18-over 160 and one spot ahead of twin brother Takerngsak Chuaychoo who carded rounds of 82 and 85 for a 25-over 167 tournament.

The Red Ravens grabbed the final two spots on the leaderboard with individualist Carter Swearingen placing ninth (+32, 174) to put five strokes ahead of Tyler Gordon’s 179 in recovering from a 95, shaving eleven strokes off the second round in finishing at 37-over.

Other Barton scores:

Tryston Lomas +42 184 (94, 90)

Brett Thompson +45 187 (95, 92)

Barton Individual Placings: Par 71, 6595 yards

1st: Antoine Martinot +1 143 (71, 72)

2nd: William Barnak +6 148 (77, 71)

3rd: Carlos Conceicao +8 150 (76, 74)

7th: Panupong Chuaychoo +18 160 (79, 81)

8th: Takerngsak Chuaychoo +25 167 (82, 85)

Team Standings:

1: Barton CC +33 601 (303, 298)

2. Coffeyville +66 634 (318, 316)