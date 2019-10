RENO COUNTY — One person was injured in an accident just after 7a.m. Wednesday in Reno County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2016 Ford Escape driven by Katelynn D. Tiemeyer, 29, Stafford, was northbound on Sylvia Road one mile east of Turon. The vehicle struck a deer causing airbag deployment.

A private vehicle transported Tiemeyer to a family doctor for treatment. She was properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.