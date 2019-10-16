Police: Teens use shotgun on 80-year-old Kan. woman’s car, garage

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating an aggravated assault and have made an arrest.

Just after midnight Monday, police responded to a vandalism call at a home in the 1600 Block of North Robin in Wichita, according to officer Charley Davidson.

An 80-year-old woman at the residence told police she heard a loud noise outside the home and found damage to a door of the attached garage, to a car parked inside the garage from a what appeared to be a shotgun.

An 18-year-old girl was also inside the home at the time of the incident, according to Davidson. There were no injuries.

Investigators learned that two 17-year-old boys were involved. Police located and arrested them Tuesday without incident. Officers also recovered the shotgun. The 18-year-old girl at the home and the boys arrested are acquainted, according to Davidson.

One of the boys is being held on requested charges that include discharge of a firearm at an occupied dwelling and criminal threat, according to Davidson. The other boy is being held on a requested charge of discharge of a firearm at an occupied dwelling.