Police: Kansas man pointed gun during dispute, turned himself in

COWLEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect for alleged assault after pointing a hand gun during a dispute.

On October 11, police were dispatched for a disturbance involving a handgun at Casey’s General Store, 601 S. Summit Street in Arkansas City, according to a media release.

An officer arrived and contacted the victim, a 38-year-old Wichita man. Both the victim and several store employees reported witnessing a suspect identified as 67-year-old Dale Anthony Donlay brandish and point a pistol at the victim, according to police. Donlay later came to the police department and stated there had been a verbal altercation.

The Arkansas City Police Department arrested him on suspicion of one felony count of aggravated assault. He remains jailed on a $20,000 bond, according to online jail records.