Police K9 finds meth, heroin, marijuana and guns in Hutchinson

RENO COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on drug charges after an arrest in Hutchinson.

Just after 8:30a.m. Tuesday, police were dispatched to the 400 Block of East 1st Avenue in Hutchinson for suspicious activity, according to a social media report.

While officers were investigating, K9 Tank was deployed and alerted to the suspect vehicle. A search was conducted on the vehicle and the officers seized the following items, 2.6 ounces of Methamphetamine., 7.5 grams of Heroin, 43.6 grams of Marijuana Dabs and a Firearm. Police also arrested two individuals for numerous drug charges.

Police did not release names of the suspects.