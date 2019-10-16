Lady Panthers run winning streak to 13

The Great Bend Lady Panthers played their final matches of the season at home Tuesday and picked up two more victories over Phillipsburg and Smith Center to extend their winning streak to 13 straight matches

Phillipsburg stretched Great Bend in the first match, rallying to win the second set 25-22 after the Lady Panthers had rolled in set one 25-12. But Great Bend bounced back to win the third set 25-20 to take the match 2-1.

Great Bend beat Smith Center in the final match of the evening 25-13, 26-24 to run the winning streak to 13 and the season record to 25-4.

The Lady Panthers now set their sights on the Western Athletic Conference Tournament Saturday in Garden City.