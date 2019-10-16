Hutchinson city council rejects reinstatement of fired police officer

Hutch Post

HUTCHINSON— A Hutchinson police officer who was fired for the handling of a traffic stop has lost his appeal for reinstatement. Attorneys representing the Fraternal Order of Police were before the Hutchinson City Council asking that former officer John Suda be allowed to return to the force.

The firings were said to be connected to an incident in which a female officer was spotted driving intoxicated with her child on board. That officer, Anna Ruzhanovska, resigned from the force. But the controversy surrounding the incident led to three officers getting fired. Others were either suspended or disciplined.

Video and audio played during the hearing showed two officers, Mike Rivers and Suda, turning off their dash and vest cameras once they discovered who was behind the wheel of the stopped SUV.

Audio of the 911 calls was also played and told the story of a motorist who was causing numerous traffic issues from K-96 Highway near Haven to where the stop was made at Lorraine and K-61 Highway:

Another video played during the hearing showed Suda asking a fellow officer what he should do in this situation saying he didn’t “want to throw anybody under the bus.” The conversation was recorded by a camera in one of the interrogation rooms. Transcripts from the arbitrator showed Suda and others tried to hide the facts into Ruzhanovska’s traffic stop by shutting off the cameras and then driving her to the police station in her own vehicle. Suda maintained during the arbitration hearing that he was not trying to hide the facts, but was trying to protect Ruzhanovska when he and Rivers shut off their cameras.

In April of this year, an arbitration hearing was held for Suda. During that hearing, an arbitrator issued a statement that Suda should be reinstated without back pay or benefits. He stated that, while Suda’s actions during the traffic stop were wrong, they did not warrant termination. He also stressed that Suda never tried to withhold the truth during follow-up interviews. In September, City Manager John Deardoff rejected that recommendation and upheld Suda’s termination.

The council agreed. After more than an hour of testimony and discussion, the council voted 5-0 to uphold Suda’s termination.