Hoisington & Central Plains students recognized as Kansas Honor Scholars

The Kansas Honor Scholars from the Class of 2020 have been announced. These students represent the top 10% of their class based on grades earned through the end of their junior year. Five Hoisington Seniors and three Central Plains Seniors were among those recognized at a reception at the Stoneridge Country Club.

Since 1971, the KU Alumni Association has sponsored the event. Each year the Kansas Honor Scholars Program recognizes a select group of high school seniors across the state with events in their honor. They are designed to promote academic excellence in secondary education, to reward high school seniors for their hard work and dedication, and to support Kansas communities.

The evening included speakers, recognition of the scholars, and a reception for scholars, families, school administrators, and alumni. The keynote was delivered by Jennifer Jackson Sanner, Senior Vice President of Public Affairs & Editor of Kansas Alumni magazine.

The students received an Honor Scholar Medallion to honor them as a top Kansas high school student. They may wear their medallions during graduation ceremonies next May.